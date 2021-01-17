The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $204.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90, a PEG ratio of 110.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

