The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,668.61

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,668.61 ($21.80) and last traded at GBX 1,655.20 ($21.63), with a volume of 11427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,623 ($21.20).

The firm has a market cap of £669.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,576.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,398.29.

About The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

