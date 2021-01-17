Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Plans $1.51 Dividend

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.5065 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.
Shares of TBVPY stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $56.18 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
