Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) (CVE:TETH) Shares Up 3%

Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) (CVE:TETH)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 146,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.76. The company has a market cap of C$27.20 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00.

About Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) (CVE:TETH)

Tethyan Resource Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Serbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship properties include the Rudnica project and the Kizevak project located in the RaÂka Municipality of Southern Serbia.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.