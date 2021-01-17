Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Cut by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 377,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 302,181 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

TRNO stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.