Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on TLPFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

TLPFY stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $170.55. 4,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $175.17.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.