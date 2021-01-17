Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 40,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

