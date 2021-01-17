TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.
Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $20.34.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,807,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after buying an additional 1,009,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
See Also: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.