TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,807,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after buying an additional 1,009,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

