TD Securities Boosts Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target to $34.00

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SJR. Barclays started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

SJR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,166. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 84.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

