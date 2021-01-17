Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWODF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.27 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

