Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $30.03 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 74.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

