TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.06 ($29.48).

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) stock opened at €24.90 ($29.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. TAG Immobilien AG has a 52-week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52-week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

