Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 309.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sysco by 16.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

