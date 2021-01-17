SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.56.

NYSE SNX opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.61. SYNNEX has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $91.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 3.02%.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,948.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total transaction of $764,260.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,933.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,553 shares of company stock worth $2,686,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,413,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after purchasing an additional 568,508 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,264,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

