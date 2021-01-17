Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €110.86 ($130.42).

Shares of SY1 opened at €101.10 ($118.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €106.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.29. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

