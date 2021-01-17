Swingby (SWINGBY) One Day Volume Tops $563,233.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $563,233.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swingby has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00127341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00248411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00067721 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.52 or 0.96749209 BTC.

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

Swingby can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

