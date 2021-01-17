SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 614,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 828,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,007. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STKL. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

