Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$69.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$61.00.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore upped their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.69.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$59.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of C$34.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$35.43 and a 12 month high of C$66.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.39.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.35, for a total value of C$1,499,295.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,590,607.45. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,447 shares of company stock worth $3,925,919.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

