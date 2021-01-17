Strategic Wealth Designers Has $294,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Designers reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 58,194 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Apple were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

