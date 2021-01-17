STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SSKN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

