Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares during the last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

