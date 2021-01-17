State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,585 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $171.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

