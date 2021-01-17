State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 546 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.35 and a beta of 1.35. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

