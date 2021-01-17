State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 15,622 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of PDC Energy worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in PDC Energy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,126,245 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,234,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 216,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

