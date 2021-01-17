State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 12,474 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,242 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,667 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 150,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 890,602 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

