State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.62 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.27.

MKSI opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $179.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

