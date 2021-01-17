State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in UGI by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. UGI Co. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

