St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on STJ. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,009.89. The stock has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. St. James’s Place plc has a 52 week low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

