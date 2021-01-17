Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $174.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

SPXSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

OTCMKTS:SPXSF remained flat at $$155.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

