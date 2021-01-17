Sphere 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,668.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $2,668.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,680.22 or 0.99691671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002369 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

