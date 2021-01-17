SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Trading Down 1.3%

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.46 and last traded at $79.46. 970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 617.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter.

