Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $778,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

