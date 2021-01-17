SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.14. SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.42 million and a PE ratio of -67.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) Company Profile (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises four mineral claims totaling approximately 3,415 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

