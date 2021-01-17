SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TLMD. William Blair initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

TLMD opened at $6.81 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.