So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in So-Young International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in So-Young International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. So-Young International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ SY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,655. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.89 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

