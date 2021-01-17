Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.27.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $12.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.56. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

