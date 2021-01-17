Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $9.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marathon Oil by 452.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 134,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 109,768 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 32.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.