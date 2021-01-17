Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target to $13.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. G.Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,039,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

