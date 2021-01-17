Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,387.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

