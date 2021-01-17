SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Critical Review

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of SINA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SINA and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA -4.67% -2.53% -1.33% ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SINA and ZoomInfo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 1 2 0 2.67 ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 13 0 2.76

SINA currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.91%. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $54.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.93%. Given SINA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SINA is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SINA and ZoomInfo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $2.16 billion 1.32 -$70.54 million ($1.03) -40.52 ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZoomInfo Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SINA.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats SINA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. It also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online loan facilitation and payment, VIP membership, live streaming, and game-related services. SINA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

