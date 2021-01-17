Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 1,513,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,307. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

