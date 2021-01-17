Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Signet’s shares have risen and outperformed the industry in the past six months. Sturdy digital operations are favoring the company’s performance. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, e-commerce sales skyrocketed 71.4% year on year. Investments to drive OmniChannel capabilities and virtual selling are aiding traffic growth. Additionally, the company’s third-quarter performance gained from the Path-to-Brilliance initiative coupled with pent-up demand from the preceding quarter as well as marketing and promotional efforts to boost early holiday demand. Going ahead, the company is concerned regarding dismal retail store traffic trends, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic-led social distancing norms, capacity constraints and store closures. In fact, management expects the pandemic to adversely impact same-store sales in December.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. 1,125,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,656. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 240,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

