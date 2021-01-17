Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Sientra stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 203,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

