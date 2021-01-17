Short Interest in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Rises By 53.9%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the December 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on WY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

