Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Grows By 39.2%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,901. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on U.S. Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

