Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Rises By 54.1%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SOL Global Investments stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. SOL Global Investments has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

About SOL Global Investments

SOL Global Investments Corp. operates as an investment company with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

