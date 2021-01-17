Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Grows By 26.1%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,015 shares during the quarter. Nephros makes up 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Nephros worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,227. Nephros has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

