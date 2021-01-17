Short Interest in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Grows By 53.6%

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 205,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
