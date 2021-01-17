Short Interest in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Increases By 55.4%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 598,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $10.93 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

