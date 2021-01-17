Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expands By 21.7%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 600,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.73. 218,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.40. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 36.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.