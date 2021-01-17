Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expands By 21.7%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 600,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.73. 218,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.40. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.
In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 36.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
